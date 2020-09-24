Market Overview

4 Sectors Moving Up In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 8:09am   Comments
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving higher in today's pre-market session:

Healthcare

  • LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares increased by 38.76% to $7.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $175.7 million.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares moved upwards by 31.05% to $18.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 27.23% to $0.49. The market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock surged 21.8% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.9 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares increased by 16.16% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.

 

Technology

  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 362.93% to $5.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares increased by 50.71% to $21.1. The market cap stands at $308.1 million.
  • Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) stock rose 12.02% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $2.3. The market cap stands at $110.5 million.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) shares surged 8.15% to $25.94. The market cap stands at $961.9 million.

 

Industrials

  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares rose 90.1% to $3.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock rose 29.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock rose 19.78% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock rose 13.07% to $1.47. The market cap stands at $12.8 million. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock surged 6.81% to $3.29. The market cap stands at $16.9 million.

 

Financial Services

  • Switchback Energy (NYSE: SBE) shares increased by 9.77% to $13.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $524.9 million.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares rose 9.48% to $18.7. The market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock increased by 5.81% to $2.64. The market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
  • Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares rose 5.17% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million. NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) stock increased by 4.52% to $2.54.

