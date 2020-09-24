4 Sectors Moving Up In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-by-sector list of stocks moving higher in today's pre-market session:
Healthcare
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares increased by 38.76% to $7.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $175.7 million.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares moved upwards by 31.05% to $18.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 27.23% to $0.49. The market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) stock surged 21.8% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.9 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares increased by 16.16% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.
Technology
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 362.93% to $5.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.2 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares increased by 50.71% to $21.1. The market cap stands at $308.1 million.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) stock rose 12.02% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $2.3. The market cap stands at $110.5 million.
- Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) shares surged 8.15% to $25.94. The market cap stands at $961.9 million.
Industrials
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares rose 90.1% to $3.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock rose 29.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock rose 19.78% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock rose 13.07% to $1.47. The market cap stands at $12.8 million. Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) stock surged 6.81% to $3.29. The market cap stands at $16.9 million.
Financial Services
- Switchback Energy (NYSE: SBE) shares increased by 9.77% to $13.37 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $524.9 million.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares rose 9.48% to $18.7. The market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock increased by 5.81% to $2.64. The market cap stands at $17.5 billion.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares rose 5.17% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million. NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) stock increased by 4.52% to $2.54.
