Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 5:05am   Comments
Share:
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) shares jumped 1259.2% to close at $14.00 on Wednesday after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) gained 77.8% to close at $39.11 after pricing its IPO at $22 per share.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) climbed 53% to close at $50.50 on the first day of trading after its initial public offering. The digital healthcare platform priced 34.6 million shares at $33 each in the IPO.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares jumped 50.4% to close at $1.16 on Wednesday after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) surged 21% to close at $33.46 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares surged 16.7% to close at $0.9866 after the company secured license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
  • American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) climbed 15.4% to close at $28.50. American Well, last week, priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) gained 12.5% to close at $20.46.
  • HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) climbed 11.1% to close at $7.70.
  • Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares gained 10.8% to close at $11.27 after the company disclosed that it has determined not to proceed with its proposed public offering of its common stock announced yesterday.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 10% to close at $6.47.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 10% to close at $2.53. Qutoutiao, on Monday, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares jumped 9.6% to close at $13.85.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) surged 8.8% to close at $127.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
  • i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) climbed 8.7% to close at $25.00 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) jumped 8.2% to close at $124.52. Solar stocks traded higher today amid better-than-expected earnings out of JinkoSolar and news from SPI Energy of a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 8.1% to close at $5.99 after the company said its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19, using BC-PIV technology, successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen (Ag) of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 6.7% to close at $38.92 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $44 to $62 per share.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 5.8% to close at $0.7301 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 5.1% to close at $9.10 after rising around 12% on Tuesday.
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 5% to close at $10.00 in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares tumbled 45% to close at $4.80 on Wednesday after the company said Roche Holding’s Genentech unit informed top line results from a Phase 2 trial of the anti-Tau antibody, semorinemab, in early Alzheimer's disease, showing the investigational asset did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint as well as two secondary endpoints.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) declined 36.7% to close at $10.02 as the company said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8.33 million of its ordinary shares at $12 per share. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Wave Life Sciences.
  • Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) dropped 30.4% to close at $1.58. Usio reported pricing of $8 million underwritten public offering.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 29.4% to close at $5.17 after the company reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) for the fiscal year. Its Q4 sales declined to C$72.10 million from C$75.20 million year over year. The Canadian pot producer also issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 25.8% to close at $21.15 on continued weakness following a recent short seller report and the departure of the company's Executive Chairman.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 25.4% to close at $6.07. Wrap Technologies highlighted successful deployment of BolaWrap by LaGrange Police Dept. in Georgia. . The September 11th domestic violence encounter was captured on an officer’s body-worn camera.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 22.8% to close at $2.98.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 22.1% to close at $3.85.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) declined 21.6% to close at $7.09 Shares of several lithium companies are trading lower after Elon Musk said he isn't concerned about the supply of lithium.
  • Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) fell 20.7% to close at $6.34 after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) declined 19.8% to close at $1.86. Vaccinex, shares dipped around 58% on Tuesday in reaction to an adverse readout.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares dropped 18.7% to close at $0.20 after declining over 17% on Tuesday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 18.4% to close at $7.75. Vivopower International, on Monday, announced a non-binding letter on intent to buy a 51% of Tembo 4x4 for $4.7 million.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 17.8% to close at $7.19. Vaxart, last week, announced it received FDA clearance of its IND application for the oral coronavirus vaccine. The company also provided an update to its coronavirus programs.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) dropped 17.3% to close at $18.68. Zogenix recently announced top-line results from third pivotal Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA in dravet syndrome.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) fell 17.3% to close at $2.53. Priority Technology, earlier during the month, announced it will sell its RentPayment Business to MRI Software.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares declined 16.5% to close at $22.47 amid weakness in other electric vehicle names following Tesla's battery day event.
  • Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 16.1% to close at $2.91. Evogene, earlier during the month, said it secured $10 million in ARK Investment-lead funding round.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 15.7% to close at $2.52.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 15.6% to close at $80.42. Evercore ISI Group, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Albemarle with an Underperform rating and a price target of $86.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dropped 15.5% to close at $26.51 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares dropped 15.2% to close at $28.61.
  • Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares declined 15% to close at $22.34 as markets continued to sell off amid tech weakness.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) tumbled 14.7% to close at $4.48. Document Security Systems, on Tuesday, reiterated its plans for its earlier announced Impact BioMedical share dividend.
  • Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $4.18.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares declined 14.2% to close at $5.97.
  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 13.7% to close at $3.35.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) declined 13.3% to close at $9.84 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 12.5% to close at $1.05 after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering. NanoVibronix shares gained over 103% after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 12.4% to close at $4.70. Jefferies, on Monday, upgraded Tilray from Underperform to Hold.
  • Centogene N.V. (NYSE: CNTG) shares dropped 12.4% to close at $9.68 after the company announced it has opened a walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the Düsseldorf airport.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) declined 12% to close at $3.22.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) declined 10.8% to close at $11.50 after short research firm Mariner Research Group issued a negative report 'GreenPower Motor – the wheels on the bus are slowing down.'
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 10.3% to close at $380.36. Tesla issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares declined 6.9% to close at $2.57.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) declined 6.4% to close at $2.65 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares fell 5.6% to close at $36.05 after the company commenced binding arbitration of two matters under license agreement with Janssen.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACET + ACB)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 23, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 400 Points; JinkoSolar Shares Jump
4 Sectors Moving Lower In Wednesday's Regular Market Session
4 Sectors Moving Higher In Wednesday's Regular Market Session
After Aurora Cannabis Disappoints Investors With Q4, Analyst Says Product Shift The Right Approach
Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com