58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) shares jumped 1259.2% to close at $14.00 on Wednesday after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) gained 77.8% to close at $39.11 after pricing its IPO at $22 per share.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) climbed 53% to close at $50.50 on the first day of trading after its initial public offering. The digital healthcare platform priced 34.6 million shares at $33 each in the IPO.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares jumped 50.4% to close at $1.16 on Wednesday after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) surged 21% to close at $33.46 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares surged 16.7% to close at $0.9866 after the company secured license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) climbed 15.4% to close at $28.50. American Well, last week, priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) gained 12.5% to close at $20.46.
- HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) climbed 11.1% to close at $7.70.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares gained 10.8% to close at $11.27 after the company disclosed that it has determined not to proceed with its proposed public offering of its common stock announced yesterday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 10% to close at $6.47.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 10% to close at $2.53. Qutoutiao, on Monday, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares jumped 9.6% to close at $13.85.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) surged 8.8% to close at $127.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) climbed 8.7% to close at $25.00 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) jumped 8.2% to close at $124.52. Solar stocks traded higher today amid better-than-expected earnings out of JinkoSolar and news from SPI Energy of a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 8.1% to close at $5.99 after the company said its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19, using BC-PIV technology, successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen (Ag) of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 6.7% to close at $38.92 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $44 to $62 per share.
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 5.8% to close at $0.7301 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) climbed 5.1% to close at $9.10 after rising around 12% on Tuesday.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 5% to close at $10.00 in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares tumbled 45% to close at $4.80 on Wednesday after the company said Roche Holding’s Genentech unit informed top line results from a Phase 2 trial of the anti-Tau antibody, semorinemab, in early Alzheimer's disease, showing the investigational asset did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint as well as two secondary endpoints.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) declined 36.7% to close at $10.02 as the company said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8.33 million of its ordinary shares at $12 per share. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Wave Life Sciences.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) dropped 30.4% to close at $1.58. Usio reported pricing of $8 million underwritten public offering.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 29.4% to close at $5.17 after the company reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) for the fiscal year. Its Q4 sales declined to C$72.10 million from C$75.20 million year over year. The Canadian pot producer also issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped 25.8% to close at $21.15 on continued weakness following a recent short seller report and the departure of the company's Executive Chairman.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 25.4% to close at $6.07. Wrap Technologies highlighted successful deployment of BolaWrap by LaGrange Police Dept. in Georgia. . The September 11th domestic violence encounter was captured on an officer’s body-worn camera.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 22.8% to close at $2.98.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares dropped 22.1% to close at $3.85.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) declined 21.6% to close at $7.09 Shares of several lithium companies are trading lower after Elon Musk said he isn't concerned about the supply of lithium.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) fell 20.7% to close at $6.34 after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) declined 19.8% to close at $1.86. Vaccinex, shares dipped around 58% on Tuesday in reaction to an adverse readout.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares dropped 18.7% to close at $0.20 after declining over 17% on Tuesday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) fell 18.4% to close at $7.75. Vivopower International, on Monday, announced a non-binding letter on intent to buy a 51% of Tembo 4x4 for $4.7 million.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 17.8% to close at $7.19. Vaxart, last week, announced it received FDA clearance of its IND application for the oral coronavirus vaccine. The company also provided an update to its coronavirus programs.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) dropped 17.3% to close at $18.68. Zogenix recently announced top-line results from third pivotal Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA in dravet syndrome.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) fell 17.3% to close at $2.53. Priority Technology, earlier during the month, announced it will sell its RentPayment Business to MRI Software.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares declined 16.5% to close at $22.47 amid weakness in other electric vehicle names following Tesla's battery day event.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 16.1% to close at $2.91. Evogene, earlier during the month, said it secured $10 million in ARK Investment-lead funding round.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) dipped 15.7% to close at $2.52.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) fell 15.6% to close at $80.42. Evercore ISI Group, on Tuesday, initiated coverage on Albemarle with an Underperform rating and a price target of $86.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dropped 15.5% to close at $26.51 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares dropped 15.2% to close at $28.61.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares declined 15% to close at $22.34 as markets continued to sell off amid tech weakness.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) tumbled 14.7% to close at $4.48. Document Security Systems, on Tuesday, reiterated its plans for its earlier announced Impact BioMedical share dividend.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $4.18.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares declined 14.2% to close at $5.97.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 13.7% to close at $3.35.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) declined 13.3% to close at $9.84 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 12.5% to close at $1.05 after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering. NanoVibronix shares gained over 103% after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 12.4% to close at $4.70. Jefferies, on Monday, upgraded Tilray from Underperform to Hold.
- Centogene N.V. (NYSE: CNTG) shares dropped 12.4% to close at $9.68 after the company announced it has opened a walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the Düsseldorf airport.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) declined 12% to close at $3.22.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) declined 10.8% to close at $11.50 after short research firm Mariner Research Group issued a negative report 'GreenPower Motor – the wheels on the bus are slowing down.'
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 10.3% to close at $380.36. Tesla issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares declined 6.9% to close at $2.57.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) declined 6.4% to close at $2.65 after reporting Q4 results.
- Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares fell 5.6% to close at $36.05 after the company commenced binding arbitration of two matters under license agreement with Janssen.
