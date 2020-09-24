Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 4:24am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After declining to 860,000 in the prior week, jobless claims are projected to rise to 880,000 in the recent week.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 8:50 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After surging to an annual rate of 901,000 in July, analysts expect August’s rate at 875,000.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for September will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 13 in September from 14 in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com