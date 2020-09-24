Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After declining to 860,000 in the prior week, jobless claims are projected to rise to 880,000 in the recent week.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After surging to an annual rate of 901,000 in July, analysts expect August’s rate at 875,000.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for September will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 13 in September from 14 in August.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets