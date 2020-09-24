Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Swiss National Bank Leaves Policy Rates Unchanged at -0.75%
Mohit Manghnani  
 
September 24, 2020 4:38am   Comments
Share:
Swiss National Bank Leaves Policy Rates Unchanged at -0.75%

Switzerland's central bank, the Swiss National Bank, has left the policy rates unchanged at minus 0.75%, maintaining the expansionary monetary policy in its interest rate decision Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic continues to exert a strong influence on economic developments. The SNB is therefore maintaining its expansionary monetary policy," SNB said in a statement. "In so doing, it aims to cushion the negative impact of the pandemic on economic activity and inflation."

The bank has left the sight deposits rate unchanged at minus 0.75% as it seeks to stabilize economic activity and price developments in Switzerland.

"The inflation outlook is subject to unusually high uncertainty," SNB said. The short-term inflation forecast is higher compared to June due to the rise in oil price, but the long-term inflation forecast is unchanged.

SNB estimates minus 0.6% inflation in the current year, 0.1% in 2021, and 0.2% in 2022.

The bank said it would intervene in forex markets as it deems necessary.

USD/CHF rate is up 0.10% to 0.9247.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWL + DCHF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Interest RatesNews Eurozone Forex Global Econ #s Economics Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com