4 Sectors Moving Down In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Healthcare

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares plummeted 8.58% to $0.96 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) stock decreased by 7.21% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares fell 6.63% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) stock plummeted 4.58% to $2.3. The market cap stands at $15.7 million.

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares fell 2.98% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Technology

Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) stock plummeted 10.56% to $3.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) shares decreased by 7.21% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock plummeted 5.18% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) stock declined 2.53% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Energy

American Res (NASDAQ: AREC) stock plummeted 4.32% to $1.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) shares fell 4.21% to $0.85. The market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares declined 2.17% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares decreased by 1.33% to $0.25. The market cap stands at $54.6 million.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares plummeted 1.17% to $3.81. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

Financial Services

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ: OPES) shares fell 3.82% to $12.36 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $97.1 million.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares fell 3.3% to $4.7. The market cap stands at $181.4 million.

Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ: GMHI) stock plummeted 1.63% to $11.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.5 million.

DiamondPeak Hldgs (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares fell 1.6% to $24.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.3 million.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) shares declined 1.19% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.5 million.