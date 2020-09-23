Market Overview

Corsair Gaming Trades Lower After IPO
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company’s shares opened for trade at $15.12 after the IPO priced at $17 per share.

Corsair Gaming is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and gaming Components and systems.

Corsair Gaming shares were trading down 12% to $14.96 at the time of publication.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews IPOs

