Corsair Gaming Trades Lower After IPO
Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday.
The company’s shares opened for trade at $15.12 after the IPO priced at $17 per share.
Corsair Gaming is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals and gaming Components and systems.
Corsair Gaming shares were trading down 12% to $14.96 at the time of publication.
