Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Rockwell Medical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2020 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Why Rockwell Medical's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company announced a $35 million registered direct offering price at the market.

Rockwell Medical is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic and Calcitriol. 

Rockwell Medical shares were trading down 29.76% at $1.18 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.85 and a 52-week low of $1.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMTI)

4 Sectors Moving Lower In Wednesday's Regular Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
ROCE Insights For Rockwell Medical
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com