4 Sectors Moving Lower In Wednesday's Regular Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 2:37pm   Comments
Here is the sector-wise list of stocks moving lower in regular market session:

Healthcare

  • AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) stock fell 44.56% to $4.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.4 million.
  • WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) shares plummeted 36.75% to $10.02. The market cap stands at $349.6 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares plummeted 30.06% to $1.18. The market cap stands at $81.1 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock fell 27.69% to $5.29. The market cap stands at $595.9 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q4 came out yesterday.
  • Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) stock fell 23.72% to $0.82. The market cap stands at $4.4 million.

 

 

Technology

  • Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) stock declined 28.63% to $1.62 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares decreased by 28.2% to $5.84. The market cap stands at $188.9 million.
  • MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) stock plummeted 19.84% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock declined 19.48% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares decreased by 14.92% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

 

 

Consumer Cyclical

  • Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock plummeted 19.54% to $22.94 during Wednesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $8.2 billion.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock declined 16.82% to $26.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q4 came out yesterday.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares declined 14.78% to $22.93. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares plummeted 14.77% to $7.68. The market cap stands at $215.8 million.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ: GP) stock plummeted 13.65% to $11.13.

 

 

Basic Materials

  • Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock decreased by 19.37% to $7.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.9 million.
  • Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock declined 15.16% to $80.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE: SQM) shares plummeted 11.72% to $29.01. The market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) stock declined 11.42% to $3.57. The market cap stands at $225.8 million.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares declined 11.04% to $6.25. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

