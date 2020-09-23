Market Overview

4 Sectors Moving Higher In Wednesday's Regular Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Gainers

 

Healthcare

  • Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) shares moved upwards by 20.62% to $12.27 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • American Well (NYSE: AMWL) stock increased by 13.71% to $27.98.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock increased by 12.71% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) stock rose 10.04% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
  • Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) stock surged 9.47% to $34.9.

 

 

Technology

 

  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock surged 3155.33% to $33.53 during Wednesday's regular session. The market cap stands at $489.7 million.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock moved upwards by 225.38% to $2.51. The market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares increased by 21.49% to $4.18. The market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 18.92% to $32.92. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out today.
  • Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) stock increased by 15.73% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

 

 

Industrials

 

 

  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock moved upwards by 50.0% to $2.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ: CBAT) stock rose 12.49% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares rose 11.11% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.2 million.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) stock rose 8.58% to $6.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares rose 7.35% to $1.46. The market cap stands at $12.7 million.

 

 

Consumer Cyclical

 

 

  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock rose 8.62% to $127.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.5 billion. As per the news, latest earning report of Q1 came out yesterday.
  • Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares rose 7.59% to $2.69. The market cap stands at $226.4 million.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock increased by 7.59% to $2.69. The market cap stands at $103.0 million.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock increased by 6.92% to $10.19. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock surged 6.86% to $11.67. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

 

 

