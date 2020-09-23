Cramer Reacts To Johnson & Johnson's Coronavirus Vaccine Update: 'Not A Hype Company'

Global health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is proceeding with a Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine, and it believes a single dose will offer protection against the virus "very quickly," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Stoffels said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The Phase 3 Coronavirus Study: J&J's efforts so far in studying its coronavirus vaccine suggest a single dose is enough to provide protection within 15 days, Stoffels said.

The quick response implies it would be effective as part of an FDA Emergency Use Authorization, he said.

One Dose Versus Two: J&J will explore a single vaccine in the U.S. and simultaneously run a study in the United Kingdom in which participants are given two doses, Stoffels said.

There's logic behind the two studies, the chief scientific officer said.

A single dose could prove to be "very useful" in a quick rollout across the world to prevent immediate transmission, he said.

A double-dose trial is consistent with "almost every vaccine" study that works to best identify longer-term protection, Stoffels said.

"That's why we study multiple [doses] but we kick-off with a large scale single dose to go into emergency use as quickly as possible," he said.

'Not A Hype Company': JNJ is "not a hype company," as it is backed by a robust product pipeline and a healthy dividend payout, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

In the company's race to market a vaccine, it stands out among its rivals, he said.

JNJ is the only vaccine maker emphasizing the at-risk population in its study, Cramer said, adding that the company is looking for significant representation among people over 60 and minorities who face disproportionate risk of infection.

"I don't hear that from any of the other companies," Cramer said. "I like the fact that they are willing to give it to their whole employee base. This is the way I think it should be done."

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson shares were trading 0.64% higher at $145.15 at last check Wednesday.

Related Links:

AstraZeneca Has Lost The Lead In Race For Coronavirus Vaccine, Says SVB Leerink

7 Reasons Why A Coronavirus Vaccine May Not Work The Way You Hope