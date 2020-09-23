44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) shares climbed 718.5% to $8.43 after the company launched a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares rose 29% to $13.12 after the company disclosed that it has determined not to proceed with its proposed public offering of its common stock announced yesterday.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares climbed 21% to $1.0230 after the company secured license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 19.5% to $4.11.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) rose 19.4% to $33.01 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) gained 16.3% to $8.06
- 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: NMTR) gained 15.8% to $0.7992 after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform and announced a price target of $5 per share.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) surged 14.3% to $131.51. Solar stocks traded higher today amid better-than-expected earnings out of JinkoSolar and news from SPI Energy of a new electric vehicle subsidiary.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) gained 13.7% to $28.10. American Well, last week, priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) rose 13.3% to $20.61.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares climbed 11.6% to $6.18 after the company said its intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine prototype for COVID-19, using BC-PIV technology, successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen (Ag) of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) surged 11.6% to $9.66 after rising around 12% on Tuesday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares gained 11.5% to $0.8601 after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) gained 9.9% to $25.28 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 9.4% to $127.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) gained 9.4% to $39.87 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $44 to $62 per share.
- Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 9.4% to $2.1550 after the company announced the FDA has granted RMAT designation to its MultiStem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 7.7% to $10.26 in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares rose 7.2% to $32.28. Muddy Waters Research yesterday issued bearish commentary and announced a short position in the stock.
Losers
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares dipped 42% to $4.8850 after the company said Roche Holding’s Genentech unit informed top line results from a Phase 2 trial of the anti-Tau antibody, semorinemab, in early Alzheimer's disease, showing the investigational asset did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint as well as two secondary endpoints.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 35.8% to $10.17 as the company said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8.33 million of its ordinary shares at $12 per share. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Wave Life Sciences.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) fell 28.8% to $1.6150. Usio reported pricing of $8 million underwritten public offering.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped 24.2% to $5.55 after the company reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) for the fiscal year. Its Q4 sales declined to C$72.10 million from C$75.20 million year over year. The Canadian pot producer also issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 20% to $6.52. Wrap Technologies highlighted successful deployment of BolaWrap by LaGrange Police Dept. in Georgia. . The September 11th domestic violence encounter was captured on an officer’s body-worn camera.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) dropped 18.8% to $7.34. Shares of several lithium companies are trading lower after Elon Musk said he isn't concerned about the supply of lithium.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 18.4% to $0.9798 after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering. NanoVibronix shares gained over 103% after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dipped 17.4% to $4.08.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) fell 16.2% to $10.80 after short research firm Mariner Research Group issued a negative report 'GreenPower Motor – the wheels on the bus are slowing down.'
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 16.2% to $0.7710. CBAK Battery’s subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Power Battery, recently won the bidding for Haier project and expanded its business in the smart home market.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 15.8% to $26.43 after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 15.5% to $1.9599. Vaccinex, shares dipped around 58% on Tuesday in reaction to an adverse readout.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) dropped 15% to $6.79 after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) fell 14.9% to $3.30.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) dipped 14.9% to $9.65 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) fell 14.7% to $19.25. Zogenix recently announced top-line results from third pivotal Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA in dravet syndrome.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) fell 10.1% to $3.29.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dropped 9% to $2.5750 after reporting Q4 results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 8.9% to $386.58. Tesla issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 8.6% to $4.9050. Jefferies, on Monday, upgraded Tilray from Underperform to Hold.
- Centogene N.V. (NYSE: CNTG) shares fell 7.5% to $10.22 after the company announced it has opened a walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the Düsseldorf airport.
- Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares fell 6.3% to $35.81 after the company commenced binding arbitration of two matters under license agreement with Janssen.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 6.3% to $0.9652. DAVIDsTEA shares jumped around 19% on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 6.1% to $0.2309 after declining over 17% on Tuesday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 5.8% to $2.60.
