Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During the morning session on Wednesday, 44 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nike (NYSE: NKE).

(NYSE: NKE). SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: SPI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) made the largest move up, trading up 358.25% to reach its 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.13%.

(NYSE: NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.13%. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.01. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NYSE: NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.01. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $529.74. The stock was up 6.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $529.74. The stock was up 6.38% for the day. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $209.86. Shares later traded down 0.18%.

(NYSE: DG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $209.86. Shares later traded down 0.18%. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 7.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.17.

(NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 7.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.17. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.04%.

(NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.04%. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.56. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

(NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.56. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.73.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.73. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to $101.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to $101.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ: ZG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%. BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.50. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BGNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.50. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.60. The stock was up 4.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.60. The stock was up 4.91% for the day. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $935.50. Shares traded up 2.19%.

(NYSE: SAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $935.50. Shares traded up 2.19%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $34.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $34.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%. Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.43.

(NASDAQ: RUN) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.43. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $112.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.93%.

(NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $112.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.93%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.03.

(NYSE: NVTA) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.03. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.55%.

(NASDAQ: BPMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.55%. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.14%.

(NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.14%. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.40.

(NYSE: VSLR) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.40. Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE: NAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.47 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.47 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.69. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

(NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.69. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.54. The stock later traded down 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.54. The stock later traded down 1.47% on the session. Endava (NYSE: DAVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.10. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE: DAVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.10. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares broke to $56.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.

(NASDAQ: PCVX) shares broke to $56.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.31%.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.31%. Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE: MYOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit a yearly high of $49.32. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit a yearly high of $49.32. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.1%.

(NYSE: JKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.1%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.85. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.85. The stock was down 3.53% for the day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares hit $12.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 291.4%.

(NASDAQ: MRNS) shares hit $12.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 291.4%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ: HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.71%. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.2%.

(NASDAQ: GHIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.2%. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.10. Shares traded up 5.17%.

(NYSE: NLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.10. Shares traded up 5.17%. Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE: JIH) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.62.

(NYSE: JIH) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.62. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.82.

(NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.82. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.09. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.09. The stock was up 6.07% for the day. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares hit $7.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.48%.

(NASDAQ: SKYS) shares hit $7.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.48%. HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares hit $8.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.77%.

(NASDAQ: HQI) shares hit $8.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.77%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.

(NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session. SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 358.25%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.