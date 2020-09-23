Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 11:21am
During the morning session on Wednesday, 44 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nike (NYSE: NKE).
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) made the largest move up, trading up 358.25% to reach its 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.13%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.01. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $529.74. The stock was up 6.38% for the day.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $209.86. Shares later traded down 0.18%.
  • Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 7.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.17.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.04%.
  • Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.56. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $200.73.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to $101.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.38%.
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.50. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.60. The stock was up 4.91% for the day.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $935.50. Shares traded up 2.19%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $34.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.43.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $112.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.93%.
  • Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.03.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.55%.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.14%.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares were up 1.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.40.
  • Navistar International (NYSE: NAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.47 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $108.69. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $175.54. The stock later traded down 1.47% on the session.
  • Endava (NYSE: DAVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.10. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares broke to $56.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.17%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.63 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.31%.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit a yearly high of $49.32. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.1%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.85. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares hit $12.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 291.4%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.71%.
  • Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.2%.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.10. Shares traded up 5.17%.
  • Juniper Industrial Hldgs (NYSE: JIH) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.62.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.82.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.09. The stock was up 6.07% for the day.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares hit $7.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.48%.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) shares hit $8.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.77%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE: JEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $8.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 358.25%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

