Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 40 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP).

(NYSE: SNP). The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NSPR).

(AMEX: NSPR). Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 15.95% to hit a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $40.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.79%.

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday, moving down 2.16%.

Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.46.

Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.01. Shares traded down 1.58%.

Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares set a new yearly low of $3.62 this morning. The stock was down 5.06% on the session.

Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.73 on Wednesday, moving down 2.77%.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) shares hit a yearly low of $29.02. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares fell to $11.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.78%.

Phoenix Tree Hldgs (NYSE: DNK) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.53. The stock traded down 8.3%.

3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.88. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

Unitil (NYSE: UTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.18. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: FSP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.57. Shares traded down 1.91%.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock hit $10.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.82%.

Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares moved down 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11, drifting down 0.3%.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares fell to $6.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.27%.

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares fell to $6.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.94%.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 1.69%.

IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE: IRS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.32, drifting down 1.67%.

Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51. The stock was down 6.1% for the day.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) shares moved down 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.79, drifting down 0.28%.

CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.07%.

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) stock drifted down 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.82.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.08%.

Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock traded down 7.14%.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) stock hit $1.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.95%.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell to $2.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.17%.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.03%.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving down 5.64%.

Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock drifted down 1.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.53.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate (NASDAQ: RMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.86. Shares traded down 1.17%.

CynergisTek, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: CTEK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.98. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.

InspireMD Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NSPR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.31. The stock was down 3.85% on the session.

