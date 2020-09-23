Why Party City's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Party City (NASDAQ: PRTY) shares are trading higher potentially after President Trump said the U,S, will not go into another lockdown as Halloween season nears. Shares may also be reacting to vaccine progress from Johnson & Johnson, although a vaccine is not expected by Halloween.

Party City is a popular place to get Halloween costumes and candy from during the fall season. There was uncertainty whether another lockdown would occur which would result in fewer Halloween-themed events.

Party City Holdco is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale.

Party City shares were trading 6.21% higher at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.37 and a 52-week low of $0.26.