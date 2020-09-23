Market Overview

Why Party City's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Party City (NASDAQ: PRTY) shares are trading higher potentially after President Trump said the U,S, will not go into another lockdown as Halloween season nears. Shares may also be reacting to vaccine progress from Johnson & Johnson, although a vaccine is not expected by Halloween.

Party City is a popular place to get Halloween costumes and candy from during the fall season. There was uncertainty whether another lockdown would occur which would result in fewer Halloween-themed events.

Party City Holdco is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale.

Party City shares were trading 6.21% higher at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.37 and a 52-week low of $0.26.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

