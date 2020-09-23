How Apple iPhone 12 Launch, Amazon Prime Day Timing Could Dovetail

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was quiet about the newest iteration of its flagship iPhone at its "Time Flies" virtual event held last week, leaving its loyal customer base disappointed.

If the latest speculation is correct, the wait for iPhone news could soon end.

The iPhone Launch Rumors: Apple will likely launch the iPhone 12 models in a livestream on Oct. 12, Phonearena.com said in a post, citing an unnamed carrier source.

This would come just in time to capitalize on the sales rush during the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day event, which is rumored to be planned for between Oct. 13 and 14.

Apple Insider said the iPhone 12 launch is scheduled for Oct. 13, citing a presentation by Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Internet Software and Services to a U.K. carrier.

Following the Oct. 13 event, Apple will begin accepting preorders Oct. 16, Apple Insider said, crediting the information to a tipster.

Apple is just days away from a 5G iPhone launch, MacRumors said, citing an internal video presentation by Marc Allera, CEO of British Telecom's consumer brands BT and EE.

"Teams in all parts of Consumer have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe's No. 1 partner for Apple," Allera reportedly said.

Staggered iPhone Launch Likely: Apple is likely to release the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro first, and the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max are likely to be released on Nov. 6 or 13, according to Phonearena.com.

A staggered launch schedule was earlier reported on by Digitimes.

Irrespective of the launch schedule and models, the iPhone 12 is poised to be a winner out of the box.

The tech giant is in for a "once-in-a-decade" opportunity, as 350 million of its 950 million iPhones worldwide are in an upgrade opportunity window, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

AAPL Price Action: At last check, Apple shares were down 1.71% at $109.90.

