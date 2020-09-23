4 Sectors Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Here is the sector-wise list of stocks moving higher in pre-market session:
Gainers
Healthcare
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares surged 29.94% to $7.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $317.2 million.
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) stock moved upwards by 20.0% to $12.21.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares increased by 19.42% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $2.13. The market cap stands at $145.6 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) stock moved upwards by 13.04% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
Consumer Cyclical
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) shares moved upwards by 14.3% to $6.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $82.8 million.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares increased by 12.17% to $131.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.0 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q1 came out yesterday.
- Luby's (NYSE: LUB) stock rose 7.88% to $2.6. The market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) stock rose 6.82% to $12.99. The market cap stands at $403.0 million.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ: SQBG) stock rose 5.93% to $4.82. The market cap stands at $317.6 million.
Technology
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 205.82% to $3.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock increased by 6.66% to $2.08. The market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $29.08. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, latest earning report of Q2 came out today.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 4.9% to $38.26. The market cap stands at $11.4 billion.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 4.7% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Industrials
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) shares rose 2540.0% to $3.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $377.8 million.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares rose 5.61% to $342.2. The market cap stands at $35.6 billion. As per the news, latest earning report of Q1 came out today.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares surged 5.38% to $3.52. The market cap stands at $504.3 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock rose 4.95% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock rose 4.03% to $3.35. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
