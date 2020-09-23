38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares rose 43.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company secured license for an additional 71 unique ovarian cancer cell lines from Ximbio.
- Gores Holdings IV Inc (NASDAQ: GHIV) rose 29.5% to $14.00 in pre-market trading after United Whole Mortgage announced it will become a public company through a business combination with Gores Holdings. The transaction is valued at $16.1 billion.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) shares rose 22.1% to $12.42 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has determined not to proceed with its proposed public offering of its common stock announced yesterday.
- Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares rose 20.2% to $12.99 in pre-market trading.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 16.1% to $6.43 in pre-market trading after the company announced its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine prototype, using BC-PIV technology, successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 12.6% to $131.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 11.9% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after surging more than 13% on Tuesday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 9.3% to $72.19 in pre-market trading. Yandex shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company confirmed discussions with TCS Group related to a possible offer by the company for 100% of the share capital of Tinkoff for $5.48 billion.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) rose 9.1% to $13.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced 37% year-over-year rise in preliminary net new orders for the first two months of the fourth quarter.
- Centogene N.V. (NYSE: CNTG) shares rose 8.6% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has opened a walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the Düsseldorf airport.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) rose 7.8% to $2.21 in pre-market trading. Western Asset Mortgage Capital declared a Q3 dividend of $0.05 per share.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 5.6% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has granted RMAT designation to its MultiStem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 5.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) rose 4.6% to $36.00 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $46 price target.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 4.4% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) rose 3.8% to $28.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales forecast.
- Foot Locker, Inc.. (NYSE: FL) rose 3.6% to $35.84 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) rose 3.6% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum, last week, entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 3.1% to $9.82 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rose 2.2% to $147.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has initiated a pivotal global Phase 3 trial of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) fell 23.5% to $12.12 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
- Usio Inc (NASDAQ: USIO) fell 19.8% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 15.9% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) for the fiscal year. Its Q4 sales declined to C$72.10 million from C$75.20 million year over year. The Canadian pot producer also issued weak revenue forecast for the first quarter.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 15% to $26.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) fell 12.5% to $0.8052 in pre-market trading. CBAK Battery’s subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Power Battery, recently won the bidding for Haier project and expanded its business in the smart home market.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares fell 12.4% to $0.6761 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Tuesday.
- Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares fell 12.4% to $33.45 in pre-market trading after the company commenced binding arbitration of two matters under license agreement with Janssen.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 10.7% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.8 million bought deal offering. NanoVibronix shares gained over 103% after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 9.7% to $0.9305 in pre-market trading. DAVIDsTEA shares jumped around 19% on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 8.5% to $0.2251 in pre-market trading after declining over 17% on Tuesday. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 8% to $2.54 in pre-market trading.
- Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE: PSV) fell 6.3% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 5.2% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Vaccinex, shares dipped around 58% on Tuesday in reaction to an adverse readout.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.1% to $402.50 in pre-market trading. Tesla issued various updates at its highly-anticipated battery day event. However, the market wasn't too impressed with the company’s near-term goals.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 5% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. Jefferies, on Monday, upgraded Tilray from Underperform to Hold.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) fell 5% to $3.48 in pre-market trading.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares fell 4.6% to $28.74 in pre-market trading. Muddy Waters Research yesterday issued bearish commentary and announced a short position in the stock.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
