Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter: Debt Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 6:34am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) increased by 48.02% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Twitter has.

Twitter's Debt

According to the Twitter’s most recent financial statement as reported on August 3, 2020, total debt is at $3.43 billion, with $3.43 billion in long-term debt and $7.25 million in current debt. Adjusting for $3.11 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $322.15 million.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Twitter has $12.55 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.27. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Make Peace With Advertisers Over Harmful Content: FT
Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Goes Missing On Twitter
Facebook Removes Chinese Propaganda Network Trying To Influence US Presidential Election
Quibi's Moment In The Spotlight Could Be Over Quick
YouTube Finds Machines Really Suck At Moderating Content
Kim Kardashian West Freezes Facebook Accounts, Cites Misinformation And Hate Speech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com