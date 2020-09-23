54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares jumped 103.5% to close at $1.20 on Tuesday after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
- COMPASS Pathways Plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) shares surged 33.2% to close at $38.39. COMPASS Pathways, last week, priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) gained 30.6% to close at $226.83 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $178 to $205. Carvana said it expects a record performance in Q3.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 24.8% to close at $3.83.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) gained 24.5% to close at $2.54 after the company announced receipt of statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multiyear Early Access Program conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) rose 21.2% to close at $8.24. Applied UV’s subsidiary SteriLumen, last week, installed first UV light disinfecting devices at Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital as a part of evaluation study.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares climbed 20.7% to close at $10.56 after RC Ventures disclosed a 9.98% active stake in the company.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) gained 19.2% to close at $1.68 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $1.03 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss. DAVIDsTEA reported a 189.9% surge in e-commerce and whole sales for the second quarter.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares climbed 17.7% to close at $18.00. AudioEye was selected by HubSpot as digital accessibility provider for Annual INBOUND event.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 16.5% to close at $7.99.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) surged 16.3% to close at $84.82. Unity Software, last week, priced its IPO at $52 per share.
- JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) gained 16% to close at $77.71. JFrog, last week, priced its IPO at $44 per share.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 15.8% to close at $7.32. The Edmonton, Canada-based company reported a loss of CA$3.3 billion ($2.5 billion) in the fiscal year closing Tuesday.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) climbed 14.7% to close at $53.26 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $52 to $60.
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NASDAQ: ISDR) gained 14.4% to close at $17.80.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 13.5% to close at $3.27.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares rose 13.3% to close at $9.01 after the company reported the sale and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 13.3% to close at $31.25.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 13% to close at $87.27 after the company announced top-line results from its EXPLORER and PATHFINDER trials of AYVAKIT in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares rose 13% to close at $21.85.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares gained 12.5% to close at $15.52. Alpha Pro Tech added $5 million to its buyback plan.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 11.5% to close at $8.66.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) climbed 11.5% to close at $18.32 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a price target of $22 per share.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares climbed 8.3% to close at $3.80.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) gained 7.1% to close at $40.25. Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 6.4% to close at $10.45 after Director Sandford bought 36,281 shares at an average price of $8.92 per share.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 5.6% to close at $2.45 after the company announced FDA acceptance of its GEN-011 IND application.
Losers
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares tumbled 57.6% to close at $2.32 on Tuesday in reaction to an adverse readout. Top-line results from the early manifest treatment arm of the Phase 2 SIGNAL study showed that it did not meet the co-primary endpoints, according to the Rochester, New York-based company.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 33.7% to close at $5.40. BioSig Technologies reported its ViralClear Pharma subsidiary expanded ongoing Phase 2 trial size for oral anti-viral for the treatment of COVID-19.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) declined 24.5% to close at $10.18. Adicet Bio shares dropped 37% on Monday after reporting a proposed 4.5 million share public offering of common stock.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) declined 20.6% to close at $35.91 as the company said it has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for loncastuximab tesirine, or Lonca, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Separately, the company announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 5.5 million of its common shares.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares fell 19.3% to close at $1.88. Westport Fuel Systems recently announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 17.2% to close at $0.2460. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) shares fell 16.1% to close at $11.81 after the company reported a proposed public offering of Class A-1 common stock.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 15.3% to close at $2.77.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 14.8% to close at $0.2376 after gaining 29% on Monday. Acasti Pharma, last week, appointed seasoned financial executive Brian D. Ford as its Chief Financial Officer.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dropped 14.7% to close at $2.38.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dropped 12.5% to close at $32.29. Kingsoft Cloud reported a strategic partnership with CEC D-Commerce Tech for healthcare cloud development in China. The company also announced an 8 million ADS follow-on offering.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) declined 12.1% to close at $0.3199. Onconova Therapeutics, yesterday, announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300 in China by partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares dipped 11.9% to close at $7.48. Meten EdtechX Education, last week, announced a share repurchase program.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 11.3% to close at $3.91 after the company said it amended and restated restructuring support deal with creditors.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) declined 11.1% to close at $26.91.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) fell 10.8% to close at $2.80. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, yesterday, reported inducement equity grants.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 10.6% to close at $1.94.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares declined 10.3% to close at $28.17. On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to take half of his position in DiamondPeak Holdings off the table.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 10.1% to close at $5.34.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares declined 10.1% to close at $33.72.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 9.7% to close at $13.40. CleanSpark shares climbed over 28% on Monday after the company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project featuring Tesla batteries in Central America.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) fell 9.5% to close at $3.61.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) fell 8.1% to close at $54.73. Cubic shares gained 34% on Monday after the company reported the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 7.9% to close at $3.39. Synchronoss Technologies named Jeff Miller as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 5.3% to close at $1.78.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares fell 4.5% to close at $18.87 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
