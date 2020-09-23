Market Overview

Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Goes Missing On Twitter
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2020 2:30am   Comments
Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Goes Missing On Twitter

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) founder Trevor Milton seems to have deleted his account on the Twitter social media platform.

What Happened: Milton’s Twitter account, where he frequently posted — was first locked to unapproved viewers and subsequently deleted or disabled on Tuesday, Bloomberg reports.

The founder of the electric truck startup often used social media to lash out at critics and make announcements on the company’s upcoming vehicles.

Why It Matters: Milton announced his resignation as Nikola chairman on Monday saying, “Nikola is truly in my blood and always will be, and the focus should be on the Company and its world-changing mission, not me.”

Hindenburg Research, a short seller, alleged multiple instances of fraud at the EV maker in a report earlier in the month. 

The former executive remained silent on Twitter after offering Nikola’s response to the fraud accusations. 

The United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are reportedly looking into the allegations made by the short seller.

Price Action: Nikola shares closed nearly 3.4% higher at $28.51 on Monday and fell almost 1.8% to $28 in the after-hours session. 

Photo courtesy: Hans Andreas Starheim via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg electric vehicles EVs Hindenburg ResearchNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

