Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Launches Cloud Communications Services To Rival Twilio
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 11:52pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Launches Cloud Communications Services To Rival Twilio

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday launched Azure Communications Services, composed of cloud-based voice and video calling, chat, and telephony features.

What Happened: The new features are built natively on top of the tech giant’s Azure cloud, according to TechCrunch, which earlier reported the news.

Businesses can reportedly utilize additional smart services to roll out their communication services such as translation tools.

“We see rich communication experiences – enabled by voice, video, chat, and SMS – continuing to be an integral part in how businesses connect with their customers across devices and platforms,”  said Scott Van Vliet, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for intelligent communication.

Why It Matters: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) offer some of the features but both do not have a fully-featured communication service in place as of yet, noted TechCrunch.

The cloud new service by the Redmond-based tech giant is more of a competitor to Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) and the upcoming MessageBird’s services.

Microsoft is using the same low latency global communication network for the new feature set that it uses to support 5 billion meeting minutes for its Teams service, according to Van Vliet.

Last year the global cloud infrastructure market reached $107 billion, a rise of 37% year-over-year, according to data released by Canalys in February.

Amazon Web Services is the top player in the cloud service market as of Q4 2019 with 32.4% of the market share, while Microsoft Azure came in second with 17.6% market share.

Price Action: Microsoft shares closed nearly 2.4% higher at $207.42 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

HubSpot Targets Larger Customers With End-To-End CRM Platform
Big Tech Is Going Green
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Oracle Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Big Comeback For Apple, Netflix, And Other Big Tech Names Softens Some Of The Pain
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 800 Points; Nikola Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 5%; Roku Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud computing Cloud Services Microsoft Azure techcrunchNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com