10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading higher on rumors the company is planning to form separate flash and HDD business units.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.95, up from $0.86 year over year and better than expected Q1 sales results.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Lululemon also reported it is resuming its buyback plan.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares are trading higher after the company announced preliminary net new orders for the first two months of Q4 were up 37% year over year with a 26% increase in July and a 48% increase in August.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Losers
- WAVE Life Sciences (NYSE: WVE) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales of C$72.10 million, down from C$75.20 million year over year.
