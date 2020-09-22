Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading higher on rumors the company is planning to form separate flash and HDD business units.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.95, up from $0.86 year over year and better than expected Q1 sales results.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Lululemon also reported it is resuming its buyback plan.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares are trading higher after the company announced preliminary net new orders for the first two months of Q4 were up 37% year over year with a 26% increase in July and a 48% increase in August. 
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Nike after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. 

Losers

  • WAVE Life Sciences (NYSE: WVE) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of ordinary shares. No terms were disclosed.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 sales of C$72.10 million, down from C$75.20 million year over year.
