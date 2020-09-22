Market Overview

Tesla Battery Day 2020 Live Blog
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 22, 2020 5:08pm   Comments
Tesla Battery Day 2020 Live Blog

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) highly anticipated Battery Day has finally arrived. Tesla is expected to announce the million-mile battery that won't need to be replaced for over 1 million miles of driving. Battery cost improvements and energy density improvements are also expected.

Musk said the unveiling will affect long-term production especially of Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster, but “what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."

The event will take place this afternoon following the company's annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live here on Tesla's website.

For all the latest and most pertinent information coming out of today's event, follow along here with our live blog:

