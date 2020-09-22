Tesla Battery Day 2020 Live Blog

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) highly anticipated Battery Day has finally arrived. Tesla is expected to announce the million-mile battery that won't need to be replaced for over 1 million miles of driving. Battery cost improvements and energy density improvements are also expected.

Musk said the unveiling will affect long-term production especially of Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster, but “what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."

The event will take place this afternoon following the company's annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live here on Tesla's website.

For all the latest and most pertinent information coming out of today's event, follow along here with our live blog:

5:30 p.m.: Shareholder meeting has ended. Musk says there will be the battery presentation and a "couple other things" announced later. Shares up about 2.5% in after-hours trading.

5:28 p.m.: Musk says a new version of autopilot will be available in about a month.

5:25 p.m.: Musk says a Tesla a "laptop on wheels."

5:18 p.m.: Musk says it's important to have a factory in every continent; Tells shareholders that the Shanghai assembly plant could eventually be scaled up to build over a million vehicles a year.

5:13 p.m.: Musk says the "future is looking pretty promising from a profitability standpoint."

5:03 p.m.: Elon Musk now speaking during Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting