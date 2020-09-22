Tesla Battery Day 2020 Live Blog
Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) highly anticipated Battery Day has finally arrived. Tesla is expected to announce the million-mile battery that won't need to be replaced for over 1 million miles of driving. Battery cost improvements and energy density improvements are also expected.
Musk said the unveiling will affect long-term production especially of Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster, but “what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."
The event will take place this afternoon following the company's annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can watch live here on Tesla's website.
For all the latest and most pertinent information coming out of today's event, follow along here with our live blog:
5:30 p.m.: Shareholder meeting has ended. Musk says there will be the battery presentation and a "couple other things" announced later. Shares up about 2.5% in after-hours trading.
5:28 p.m.: Musk says a new version of autopilot will be available in about a month.
5:25 p.m.: Musk says a Tesla a "laptop on wheels."
5:18 p.m.: Musk says it's important to have a factory in every continent; Tells shareholders that the Shanghai assembly plant could eventually be scaled up to build over a million vehicles a year.
5:13 p.m.: Musk says the "future is looking pretty promising from a profitability standpoint."
5:03 p.m.: Elon Musk now speaking during Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting
