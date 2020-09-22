What's Next For Nikola After Leadership Reset? – Midday Market Update (With Video)

On today's Midday Market Update, Kevin Hill and Michael Vincent talk about the SONAR-powered data, issues and news that move you.

They're joined by Hunter Whirley, managing partner/operations, FPC Riverwood; Lori Ann LaRocco, CNBC senior editor of guests; and FreightWaves Market Experts Alan Adler, Detroit Bureau chief, Anthony Smith, lead economist, and Zach Strickland, director of Freight Market Intelligence.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin and Facebook, channels.

Watch

Apple Podcast

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts