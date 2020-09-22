Market Overview

Why AIM ImmunoTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the receipt of "statistically significant positive survival results" in pancreatic cancer from an early access program.

AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral and cancer diseases. AIM's flagship products include Ampligen (Rintatolimod), a drug of large macromolecular RNA molecules for cancer and viral diseases and drug Alferon N Injection for a category of STD infection.

Clinical trials of Ampligen include studies of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, colorectal cancer, advanced recurrent ovarian cancer and triple negative metastatic breast cancer.

The company is also advancing Ampligen as a potential treatment for COVID-19. FDA has authorized the first human trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of Ampligen in combination with interferon alfa-2b, in cancer patients with COVID-19.

AIM ImmunoTech shares were trading up 22.55% at $2.50 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.11 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

