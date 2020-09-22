Why Penn National's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, potentially amid continued optimism following the launch of the Barstool Sportsbook app.

The Barstool Sportsbook app was launched on Friday in Pennsylvania, ahead of the second week of the NFL season.

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 6.49% at $74.63 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.62 and a 52-week low of $3.75.