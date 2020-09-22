Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Penn National's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Penn National's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, potentially amid continued optimism following the launch of the Barstool Sportsbook app.

The Barstool Sportsbook app was launched on Friday in Pennsylvania, ahead of the second week of the NFL season. 

Penn National Gaming is the operator of gaming and racing properties and video gaming terminal operations in the U.S. It offers live sports betting at our properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Penn National Gaming shares were trading up 6.49% at $74.63 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.62 and a 52-week low of $3.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

Barstool Sportsbook Downloads Outpace DraftKings, FanDuel At Launch
3 ETFs With Powerful Penn National Exposure
Portnoy Touts Barstool Sportsbook's Top Ranking In App Store
BofA: Key Takeaways From DraftKings, Penn National, Hilton At Gaming And Lodging Conference
The BETZ ETF's Will Hershey On Legal Sports Betting: 'It's A Gold Rush'
Short Sellers Have Lost Nearly $1.3B On DraftKings, Penn National
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com