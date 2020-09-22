Market Overview

Here's How To Watch Tesla's Battery Day Presentation

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 1:05pm   Comments
The day Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fans have been waiting for is finally here. CEO Elon Musk has been teasing Battery Day over the past year, and has only been hyping it more in recent days.

To tune in to get all the latest info, you can watch live here on Tesla's website. The event will take place today, following the company's annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tesla is expected to announce the million-mile battery, that won't need to be replaced for over 1 million miles of driving. Battery cost improvements and energy density improvements are also expected.

Musk has also been known to have a "one more thing," and hopes are high today will include this as well.

Tesla's stock traded down 5% in Tuesday's session, after Musk said in a tweet late Monday that products revealed today "will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."

