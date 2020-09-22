40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares climbed 100.1% to $1.18 after the company announced its UroShield received FDA authorization for entry into the USA.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) jumped 29% to $224.00 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $178 to $205. Carvana said it expects a record performance in Q3.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) climbed 28.4% to $2.6201 after the company announced receipt of statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multiyear Early Access Program conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) climbed 25.2% to $1.7660 after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained 19% to $10.41 after RC Ventures disclosed a 9.98% active stake in the company.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 17.6% to $9.35 after the company reported the sale and deployment of 539 electric vehicle charging stations across 24 states and 4 countries during the summer.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) climbed 16.7% to $3.5833.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 15.7% to $43.50. Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares gained 14.2% to $0.99 after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss. DAVIDsTEA reported a 189.9% surge in e-commerce and whole sales for the second quarter.
- Issuer Direct Corporation (NASDAQ: ISDR) surged 13.2% to $17.61.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares gained 13.2% to $17.42. AudioEye was selected by HubSpot as digital accessibility provider for Annual INBOUND event.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) surged 12.9% to $8.77.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares rose 11.7% to $3.9199.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) gained 11.5% to $18.32 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a price target of $22 per share.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares gained 11.3% to $15.37. Alpha Pro Tech added $5 million to its buyback plan.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) gained 9.8% to $84.84 after the company announced top-line results from its EXPLORER and PATHFINDER trials of AYVAKIT in patients with advanced systemic mastocytosis.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) rose 9% to $50.62 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $52 to $60.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 8.2% to $2.51 after the company announced FDA acceptance of its GEN-011 IND application.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 4.1% to $10.22 after Director Sandford bought 36,281 shares at an average price of $8.92 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares dipped 56.6% to $2.3750 in reaction to an adverse readout. Top-line results from the early manifest treatment arm of the Phase 2 SIGNAL study showed that it did not meet the co-primary endpoints, according to the Rochester, New York-based company.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares declined 21.7% to $1.8250. Westport Fuel Systems recently announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) fell 21.5% to $10.58. Adicet Bio shares dropped 37% on Monday after reporting a proposed 4.5 million share public offering of common stock.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dipped 19% to $6.59. BioSig Technologies reported its ViralClear Pharma subsidiary expanded ongoing Phase 2 trial size for oral anti-viral for the treatment of COVID-19.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 16.1% to $3.70 after the company said it amended and restated restructuring support deal with creditors.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) dropped 15.8% to $38.12 as the company said it has submitted a biologics license application to the FDA for loncastuximab tesirine, or Lonca, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Separately, the company announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 5.5 million of its common shares.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 15.7% to $0.3069. Onconova Therapeutics, yesterday, announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300 in China by partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 13.5% to $0.2566. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) shares declined 13.4% to $12.19 after the company reported a proposed public offering of Class A-1 common stock.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 13.1% to $0.2426 after gaining 29% on Monday. Acasti Pharma, last week, appointed seasoned financial executive Brian D. Ford as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 12.5% to $2.86.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) fell 11.8% to $25.44 after Muddy Waters Research issued bearish commentary and announced a short position in the stock.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dropped 11.5% to $32.66. Kingsoft Cloud reported a strategic partnership with CEC D-Commerce Tech for healthcare cloud development in China. The company also announced an 8 million ADS follow-on offering.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dropped 11.1% to $2.48.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 10.7% to $13.26. CleanSpark shares climbed over 28% on Monday after the company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project featuring Tesla batteries in Central America.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares declined 10.2% to $3.3050. Synchronoss Technologies named Jeff Miller as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 10% to $27.25.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) dropped 9.4% to $3.6136.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) fell 8.8% to $54.31. Cubic shares gained 34% on Monday after the company reported the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares fell 8.1% to $18.17 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 5.9% to $1.77.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Short Sellers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas