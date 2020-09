Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE: SAN) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL).

(NASDAQ: SNDL). Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 57.5% to reach its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.86 and moving down 2.61%.

(NYSE: SAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.86 and moving down 2.61%. AZEK Co (NYSE: AZEK) shares set a new yearly low of $31.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE: AZEK) shares set a new yearly low of $31.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock hit a yearly low of $18.42. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.

(NYSE: SHI) stock hit a yearly low of $18.42. The stock was down 2.38% for the day. Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $39.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%.

(NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit $39.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.87%. S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: STBA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20.

(NASDAQ: KRNY) shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20. 3D Sys (NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.89. Shares traded down 1.3%.

(NYSE: DDD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.89. Shares traded down 1.3%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ: NFBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.71%.

(NASDAQ: DCOM) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.15, drifting down 0.71%. Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $8.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%.

(NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $8.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE: DSSI) shares hit a yearly low of $7.22. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 4.44% for the day. Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) stock hit $2.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.

(NASDAQ: LIZI) stock hit $2.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ: GTYH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

(NYSE: ASC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.32. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.15.

(NASDAQ: STSA) shares were down 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.15. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday, moving down 2.57%.

(NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Tuesday, moving down 2.57%. Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 57.5%.

(NASDAQ: VCNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 57.5%. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.25%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.