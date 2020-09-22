Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Takes On Peloton With Connected Fitness Prime Bike
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2020 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Takes On Peloton With Connected Fitness Prime Bike

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is launching a partnership with Echelon for a new low priced fitness bike.

What Happened: Echelon is launching the Amazon exclusive EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike, which will also be called the Prime Bike. This marks the first connected fitness products from Amazon.

The bike has “the perfect balance of sleek aesthetics, cutting-edge technology and reasonable pricing," according to the press release. 

“We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone. The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it’s proven to be a phenomenal match,” said Echelon President and CEO Lou Lentine.

Why It’s Important: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has seen shares rise 234% year to date, as membership rises due to a stay-at-home shift amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Peloton has a series of connected bikes and treadmills and sells a monthly subscription product.

The $500 price point is significantly lower than Peloton’s Bike, which is now $1,895, after a price cut from $2,245.

The Prime Bike will come with a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon United, which provides live and on-demand classes and also includes scenic rides for users. The membership also includes live leaderboards and overall progress trackers.

More About Echelon: Echelon sells fitness bikes, rowers, and fitness mirrors. The company debuted a connected bike in 2017 and had a similar $500 connected bike partnership with Wal-Mart Inc. (NYSE: WMT). Echelon’s cheapest non-partnered bike is $839.98.

Echelon announced in August it had hired Dave Reiseman, the former Chief Marketing Officer from Gold’s Gym International, to lead marketing efforts. Kevin Custer, a former director of production at Peloton, was hired to lead premium content for Echelon.

What's Next: This adds to the growing competition for Peloton, which now includes Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and its Fitness+ product and KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) funded Zwift, who was just valued at over $1 billion.

Shares of Peloton are down 3% in pre-market trading to $91.95. Amazon shares are trading 2% higher to $3,013.25.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + PTON)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2020
Amazon Calls Cops On Lawmakers After Inviting Them To Probe Warehouse Safety
Chewy's Ryan Cohen Sees GameStop Rivaling Amazon Long-Term
All EV Makers But Tesla To Be Banned From Making Direct Sales In Michigan Under Proposed Law
Big Comeback For Apple, Netflix, And Other Big Tech Names Softens Some Of The Pain
Peloton, Zoom, More Stay-At-Home Stocks Hold Up During Market Downturn
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Prime echelon Lou Lentine Prime BikeNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com