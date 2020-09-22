24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 62.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q2 loss. DAVIDsTEA reported a 189.9% surge in e-commerce and whole sales for the second quarter.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 36% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported the receipt of 'statistically significant positive survival results' in pancreatic cancer from an early access program.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) rose 15.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. AnPac Bio recently received a major immunology testing contract.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 12.1% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after RC Ventures disclosed a 9.98% active stake in the company.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 11.1% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after Director Sandford bought 36,281 shares at an average price of $8.92 per share.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) rose 10.5% to $24.69 in pre-market trading.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 10.2% to $41.44 in pre-market trading. Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) rose 9.8% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $52 to $60.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 8.6% to $6.60 in pre-market trading.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 8.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Monday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 7.4% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 5.5% to $6.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 4.1% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 17% on Monday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) rose 3.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Strongbridge Biopharma recently reported a proposed public offering of ordinary shares.
Losers
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) shares fell 18.4% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company said it amended and restated restructuring support deal with creditors.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 15.5% to $0.2510 in pre-market trading. Town Sports International recently filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 7.2% to $ 0.2590 in pre-market trading after gaining 29% on Monday. Acasti Pharma, last week, appointed seasoned financial executive Brian D. Ford as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 7.1% to $0.3379 in pre-market trading. Onconova Therapeutics, yesterday, announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial of ON 123300 in China by partner HanX Biopharmaceuticals.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 5.7% to $28.53 in pre-market trading.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 5.5% to $16.90 in pre-market trading. BlueLinx, earlier in the month, highlighted filing of amendment to update exhibit to universal shelf registration.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) fell 5.1% to $76.80 in pre-market trading. Ryanair shares declined over 5% on Monday potentially due to the company warning it would cut capacity unless regulation changes are made by the Irish government.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 4.3% to $14.20 in pre-market trading. CleanSpark shares climbed over 28% on Monday after the company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project featuring Tesla batteries in Central America.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares fell 3.5% to $19.07 in pre-market trading after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
