60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSE: ZOM) shares climbed 42.9% to $0.10 on Monday after tumbling 29% on Friday. Zomedica recently announced plans to develop gastrointestinal testing panel for TRUFORMA.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares gained 34.2% to close at $59.56 after the company reported the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares climbed 33.2% to close at $11.60. Cardiff Oncology, last week, highlighted its presentation of its data at the ESMO confirming its efficacy of the Onvansertib and durability in response to KRAS-Mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 29% to close at $0.2790. Acasti Pharma. last week, appointed seasoned financial executive Brian D. Ford as its Chief Financial Officer.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 28.5% to close at $14.84 after the company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project featuring Tesla batteries in Central America.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 24.1% to close at $5.72 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $20 per share.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares climbed 17.7% to close at $188.82 after the company announced a streaming carriage deal with Peacock.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 15.6% to close at $9.13. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group, last week, announced that Health Canada authorized Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer to be sold in Canada as a hard-surface disinfectant under Covid-19 interim measure.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) gained 15.3% to close at $3.62 after the company announced plans to expand its business with multi-billion dollar global consumer products company.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) surged 14.9% to close at $4.47.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 14.7% to close at $11.07. Humanigen shares fell over 7% on Friday after the company priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 13.1% to close at $0.3639 after jumping around 29% on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) climbed 12% to close at $27.45. JinkoSolar, last week, said it has supplied 611MW of tiger bifacial modules to Trung Nam Group in Vietnam.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 12% to close at $4.58. Axovant Gene Therapies, last week, reported a development and manufacturing partnership with Viralgen.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) rose 11.8% to close at $3.12 after tumbling over 25% on Friday.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) gained 11.7% to close at $6.59
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) surged 10.9% to close at $6.80 as traders circulated new long idea from equities research firm, Transformity Research, Tobin Smith.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) climbed 10% to close at $13.31 amid the company updating its investor presentation advocating for the acquisition of XL Hybrids and XL Hybrids' founder appearing on CNBC Friday.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) surged 8.8% to close at $6.58.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) climbed 8.1% to close at $2.79.
Losers
- Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) shares fell 37% to close at $13.48 on Monday after reporting a proposed 4.5 million share public offering of common stock.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) dropped 29.9% to close at $7.62.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) shares dipped 29.4% to close at $2.95 after the company reported termination of merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) dipped 25.1% to close at $3.67.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 23.9% to close at $17.71. Eagle Bulk Shipping, last week, announced effectiveness of previously announced reverse stock split.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) fell 23% to close at $15.05.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) tumbled 21% to close at $2.33 as the company presented updated data from Phase 1 monotherapy and atezolizumab combination studies of 4-1BB/HER2 Bispecific PRS-343 at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 20.9% to close at $7.31. Triumph Group shares jumped 8% on Friday on reports Dealreporter is speculating a takeout.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 20.2% to close at $9.26. iCAD responded to CMS' finalized radiation oncology alternative payment model.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 19.3% to close at $27.58 following announcement that Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has stepped down amid allegations.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 19.2% to close at $6.38.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) dropped 18.4% to close at $8.71. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a Q2 net loss of $8.348 million.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) tumbled 17.4% to close at $28.83. The company recently announced that Ran Poliakine, chairman and CEO will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences anf MedTech Summit, which is being held virtually from September 21-23.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) dropped 17.3% to close at $3.50.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 16.9% to close at $2.41.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) fell 16.9% to close at $17.62.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 16.6% to close at $5.66.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.92.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) fell 15.3% to close at $23.89.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) dipped 15.2% to close at $42.00.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) dropped 14.8% to close at $11.84.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) fell 14.2% to close at $14.57
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) fell 14.1% to close at $27.50 after China's Customs Anti-Smuggling Department inspected places of business of Legend's majority shareholder and placed Legend's CEO under residential surveillance. Legend Biotech also names current Chief Financial Officer, Ying Huang, as interim CEO.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares fell 13.5% to close at $2.06.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 13.4% to close at $10.49 after gaining 13% on Friday. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 13.1% to close at $24.52 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $28 to $20.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares declined 10.9% to close at $6.19 amid market weakness.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) dropped 10.8% to close at $0.4398. Oasis Petroleum recently entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 10.5% to close at $10.59 as markets continued to sell off.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) shares declined 8.6% to close at $107.84 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $138 to $115.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 8.6% to close at $270.13 after the company announced plans to acquire GRAIL for $8 billion in cash and stock consideration.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 8.3% to close at $8.34 following reports that the bank conducted a significant number of suspicious transactions which may include money laundering and sanction dodging.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 8.2% to close at $7.13 following reports that the bank was involved in a Russian money laundering network.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 7.1% to close at $1.18 amid reports that several international banks participated in money laundering.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 6% to close at $4.85 after jumping around 15% on Friday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6% to close at $0.7455.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 5.6% to close at $4.74 following reports that a sanctioned Russian with connections to Vladimir Putin laundered money through the bank.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5.5% to close at $18.64 following a report that the bank may be viewed by China as an 'unreliable entity'.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 5.4% to close at $11.78 following a media report that the company is terminating or not renewing contracts with several thousand employees.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) fell 5.2% to close at $80.93 potentially due to the company warning it would cut capacity unless regulation changes are made by the Irish government.
