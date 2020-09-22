Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising 24.7% in July, existing home sales are expected to increase 1.8% to a 5.965 million annual rate in August.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Joint Economic Committee at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
