Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 4:17am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After rising 24.7% in July, existing home sales are expected to increase 1.8% to a 5.965 million annual rate in August.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Joint Economic Committee at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

