Monday's Top After-Hours Movers

Gainers

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) jumped 15.07% after-hours on Monday after disclosure of director Robertson Sanford buying 36,261 shares at $8.92 per share.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) recovered 9.4% in after-hours session as activist investor hedge fund RC Ventures holding 9.9% stake, was reported to be in communication with management and board members, for e-commerce expansion. The stock had fallen 7.5% on Monday in a broader retail selloff.

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) climbed 9.1% after-hours on replacing Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) recovered 8.04% in the after-hours session after declining 10.66% in Monday's energy stocks selloff.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) climbed 7.57% in the after-hours session after declining 3.76% in Monday's session.

Qutoutiao Inc (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 7.4% after-hours on better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) recovered 6.08% in the after-hours session after falling 11.2% in Monday's session.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: (NYSE: DB ) recovered 4.85% in the after-hours session after falling 8.2% in Monday's session for involvement in FinCEN suspicious transactions

Losers

Zumiez Inc. (Nasdaq: ZUMZ) fell 7.2% after-hours after declining 4.97% in Monday's session on pin action of the retail selloff.