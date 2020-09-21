Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trian Fund, Best Known For Investor Activism In GE, P&G, Takes $900M Stake In Comcast

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 11:27pm   Comments
Share:
Trian Fund, Best Known For Investor Activism In GE, P&G, Takes $900M Stake In Comcast

Asset management firm Trian Fund Management LP has taken up a $900 million position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock, it revealed in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The hedge fund manages a multi-billion dollar portfolio and is known for strategically maneuvering behemoths like Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) in the past.

What Happened: Trian is of the opinion that Comcast shares are undervalued, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The activist investor's stake amounts to about 0.4% of the $200 billion telecommunications company.

“ We have recently begun what we believe are constructive discussions with Comcast’s management team and look forward to continuing those discussions,” a Trian spokesperson told the Journal.

Why Does It Matter: Trian is known for its purchases in large companies and then pushing for change. 

In the past, Trian has wrestled with Proctor & Gamble in a proxy contest, as reported by Reuters in September last year. The showdown simmered when Nelson Peltz, one of the founding partners Trian, was offered a seat in Proctor & Gamble’s board seat.

It was a similar story with General Electric in 2017. According to CNBC, Ed Garden – one of the founding partners of Trian, found a seat in the automaker's board amidst management shuffles and tried to implement strategic changes.

Pushing for such changes at Comcast would be a lot more difficult for Trian, with the family of Brian Roberts holding a significant voting stake in the telecommunications giant, the Journal noted.

Price Movement: During trading hours, Comcast stock dipped 1.28%, but gained a marginal 0.2%  at $44.77 at the end of the extended trading session.

Photo courtesy: Mike Mozart via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

Roku Gets Peacock Ahead Of Rivals And Gains Streaming Leverage
BofA Leaves Comcast CEO's Investor Presentation Feeling Bullish
P/E Ratio Insights for Comcast
As NFL Plays On During Coronavirus Pandemic, Strong Ad Rates Put Broadcasters In Spotlight
How AMC Juggernaut 'The Walking Dead' Will Live On
No More 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' E! Show To End After 14-Year Run
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Activist investors Trian Fund Management LP Trian PartnersNews Financing Hedge Funds Management General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com