Nikola: Gravity Of Allegations – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)
FreightWaves  
September 21, 2020 4:10pm   Comments
Nikola: Gravity Of Allegations – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? With Video

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude look into the fallout from Trevor Milton's leaving Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), talk to TikTok-ing truckers about social media becoming part of their business and find out if small carriers are worth saving.

They're joined by special guests Tom Whaley, president, Level One Technologies; Omar Qazi, @WholeMarsBlog; Wayne Cragg, trucker; Trucker Beetle Bailey, trucker; and Alan Adler, Detroit Bureau Chief, FreightWaves.

Posted-In: Freight TikTok Trevor MiltonNews Markets Media