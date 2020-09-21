Market Overview

Why Coupa Software's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading higher on Monday after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $272 to $330.

Coupa Software is a cloud-based, business spending management platform that provides companies with more control and visibility into how they spend money. Since it was founded in 2006, Coupa has connected buyers with suppliers and helped buyers save money by improving procurement, expense management, and invoice processing.

The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and went public in October 2016.

Coupa Software shares were trading up 5.15% at $260.97 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $253.55 and a 52-week low of $99.01.

Latest Ratings for COUP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2020Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Sep 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOWTruist SecuritiesMaintains55.0
SBUXJP MorganMaintains80.0
AAPLCitigroupMaintains125.0
BCDAAlliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage On11.5
EURNJonesTradingInitiates Coverage On
