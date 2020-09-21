Market Overview

Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
Why Disney's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading lower on Monday amid overall market weakness as stimulus and political uncertainty in the U.S. as well as growing coronavirus concerns in Europe have weighed on stocks.

Walt Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

Disney recently reorganized into four segments with one new segment: direct-to-consumer and international. The new segment includes the two announced OTT offerings, ESPN+ and the Disney SVOD service. The plan also combines two segments, parks and resorts and consumer products, into one.

Disney shares were trading down 3.62% at $123.98 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.41 and a 52-week low of $79.07.

