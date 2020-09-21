Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Altus Midstream And Halliburton Are Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 21, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Altus Midstream And Halliburton Are Trading Lower Today

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) and Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares are trading lower on Monday amid weakness in the price of oil.

Altus Midstream owns natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets including transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units and associated gas treatment facilities in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The majority of the revenue is generated from gas processing services.

Halliburton is the world's second-largest oilfield services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping.

Altus Midstream shares were trading down 3.09% at $11.61 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $61 and a 52-week low of $9.40.

Halliburton Company shares were trading down 9.97% at $14. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.46 and a 52-week low of $5.25.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAL + ALTM)

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Halliburton
Investor Movement Index Summary: August 2020
Analyzing Halliburton's Unusual Options Activity
110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Commodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com