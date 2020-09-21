51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSE: ZOM) shares jumped 45% to $0.1015 after tumbling 29% on Friday. Zomedica recentky announced plans to develop gastrointestinal testing panel for TRUFORMA.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) shares jumped 24.6% to $55.30 after the company reported the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 17.2% to $10.24 after the company reported non-binding letter of intent to buy 51% of Tembo 4x4 for $4.7 million.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) gained 16.6% to $11.25. Humanigen shares fell over 7% on Friday after the company priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares surged 16% to $186.19 after the company announced a streaming carriage deal with Peacock.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 14.6% to $0.3689 after jumping around 29% on Friday.
- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) gained 14.3% to $3.59 after the company announced plans to expand its business with multi-billion dollar global consumer products company.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) climbed 14.1% to $0.2468. Acasti Pharma. last week, appointed seasoned financial executive Brian D. Ford as its Chief Financial Officer.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares gained 13.3% to $9.87. Cardiff Oncology, last week, highlighted its presentation of its data at the ESMO confirming its efficacy of the Onvansertib and durability in response to KRAS-Mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) rose 12.9% to $3.15 after tumbling over 25% on Friday.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) surged 11.2% to $6.82 as traders circulated new long idea from equities research firm, Transformity Research, Tobin Smith.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 10.9% to $2.86.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) climbed 9.7% to $6.64.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) rose 9.3% to $13.22 amid the company updating its investor presentation advocating for the acquisition of XL Hybrids and XL Hybrids' founder appearing on CNBC Friday.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 7.4% to $4.39. Axovant Gene Therapies, last week, reported a development and manufacturing partnership with Viralgen.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) climbed 6.9% to $47.29. Relay Therapeutics, earlier during the month, announced dosing of first patient in first-in-human clinical trial of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares rose 4.1% to $2.07 after the company agreed to sell entertainment and advertising assets to eGames for $2 million in cash.
Losers
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) shares dropped 33% to close at $2.80 after the company reported termination of merger agreement with NHT Operating Partnership.
- Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) shares tumbled 28.3% to $15.34 after reporting a proposed 4.5 million share public offering of common stock.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 21.6% to $9.10. iCAD responded to CMS' finalized radiation oncology alternative payment model.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) fell 18.8% to $25.98 after China's Customs Anti-Smuggling Department inspected places of business of Legend's majority shareholder and placed Legend's CEO under residential surveillance. Legend Biotech also names current Chief Financial Officer, Ying Huang, as interim CEO.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares dipped 18.5% to $27.86 following announcement that Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has stepped down amid allegations.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 18.6% to $7.53. Triumph Group shares jumped 8% on Friday on reports Dealreporter is speculating a takeout.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) dropped 17.6% to $2.43 as the company presented updated data from Phase 1 monotherapy and atezolizumab combination studies of 4-1BB/HER2 Bispecific PRS-343 at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares fell 16.8% to $10.08 after gaining 13% on Friday. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 16.5% to $5.67.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 15.8% to $23.75 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $28 to $20.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) tumbled 14.8% to $29.72. The company recently announced that Ran Poliakine, chairman and CEO will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences anf MedTech Summit, which is being held virtually from September 21-23..
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) fell 14.7% to $6.74.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) dipped 14.5% to $4.19.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares fell 13.1% to $2.07.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) dropped 13% to $0.4292. Oasis Petroleum recently entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) shares declined 13% to $102.51 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $138 to $115.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 12.9% to $10.30 as markets continued to sell off.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares declined 11.2% to $6.18 amid market weakness.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.5% to $0.7093.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 8.9% to $7.08 following reports that the bank was involved in a Russian money laundering network.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares fell 8.7% to $8.30 following reports that the bank conducted a significant number of suspicious transactions which may include money laundering and sanction dodging.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 8.5% to $4.72 after jumping around 15% on Friday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) dropped 8.1% to $271.46 after the company announced plans to acquire GRAIL for $8 billion in cash and stock consideration.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 7.2% to $12.59. Morgan Stanley, on Friday, raised its price target on the stock from $9.50 to $10.25 per share.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.2% to $1.81.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 6.8% to $11.60 following a media report that the company is terminating or not renewing contracts with several thousand employees.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 6.7% to $1.1850 amid reports that several international banks participated in money laundering.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 6.7% to $2.44 after gaining over 6% on Friday. FuelCell Energy, last week, announced a $3 million funding award from the US Department of Energy.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 6.2% to $4.71 following reports that a sanctioned Russian with connections to Vladimir Putin laundered money through the bank.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 6.2% to $18.50 following a report that the bank may be viewed by China as an 'unreliable entity'.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) fell 6% to $80.20 potentially due to the company warning it would cut capacity unless regulation changes are made by the Irish government.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 5.8% to $0.98 after reporting results for the first half of the year.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 4.8% to $1.80. Immutep climbed 18% on Friday after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 4.8% to $15.68. Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares jumped around 17% on Friday following upgrades from Stifel and Raymond James.
