Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cruise line companies Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) are trading lower amid a report that Carnival will reduce its staff by thousands of employees.

Carnival Cruise is taking steps to terminate and/or not renew the contracts of employment of several thousands of officers and crew members throughout its fleet, according to CruiseLineNews.

Royal Caribbean's stock was trading down 8.3% at $59.94 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $19.25.

Carnival's stock was trading down 6.8% at $14.26. The company has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.

Norwegian's stock was trading down 8.6% at $14.85. The company has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $7.03.