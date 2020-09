Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 46 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

(NASDAQ: LONE). Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 16.22% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares were down 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $53.16.

