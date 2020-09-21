Market Overview

A Look Into Becton, Dickinson's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Over the past three months, shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) rose by 1.29%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Becton, Dickinson has.

Becton, Dickinson's Debt

Based on Becton, Dickinson’s financial statement as of August 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $17.09 billion and current debt is at $1.63 billion, amounting to $18.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.88 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $15.84 billion.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Becton, Dickinson has $53.96 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.35. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Importance Of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

