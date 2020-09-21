62 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- COMPASS Pathways Plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) shares jumped 70.6% to close at $29.00 on Friday after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares climbed 42% to close at $10.07 on Friday following news of two insiders buying stock Thursday even for a total of about 225,000 shares.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) surged 38.9% to close at $2.25 after the company announced its Weichai Westport joint venture received certification from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China for its 12-liter engine equipped with the HPDI 2.0 fuel system.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 35.7% to close at $8.14.
- Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) rose 32.8% to close at $21.40. Adicet Bio reported inducement grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4).
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) gained 31.4% to close at $68.35 after the company priced its IPO at $52 per share.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares jumped 29.1% to close at $2.93 on Friday.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) gained 29% to close at $3.87 after reporting a $10 million unsecured debt financing.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) climbed 25.2% to close at $2.58. HC Wainwright & Co, on Thursday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target $4 per share.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) jumped 24.7% to close at $4.60.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) gained 24.1% to close at $ 34.88. The company announced that Ran Poliakine, chairman and CEO will be participating in the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences anf MedTech Summit, which is being held virtually from September 21-23..
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) climbed 22.7% to close at $9.68.
- J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE: JAX) rose 21.6% to close at $5.81 after the company reported that sales volumes for the first three weeks of September averaged 90% of 2019 sales.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 21.1% to close at $9.99.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) rose 19.9% to close at $2.83.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares climbed 18.4% to close at $17.23 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $21 to $23.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 18.1% to close at $1.89 after the company reported improving results from Stage I of Phase II TACTI-002 study.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 17.9% to close at $3.09. Evogene, earlier during the month, said it secured $10 million in ARK Investment-lead funding round.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) jumped 17.9% to close at $ 23.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s 1-for-7 reverse stock split came into effect last week.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 17.9% to close at $83.88.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) jumped 17.3% to close at $7.46.
- Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RACA) rose 17.3% to close at $15.03.
- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) gained 17.1% to close at $2.60.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) surged 16.9% to close at $6.30.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 16.8% to close at $5.63. Arie Rand was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of MICT, effective Sept. 14th.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 16.6% to close at $16.47 following upgrades from Stifel and Raymond James. Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares tumbled 26% on Thursday on a report that noted the company may need to file for bankruptcy if it can't reach a deal with its lenders.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares climbed 16.4% to close at $7.10.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $9.62 on continued momentum from yesterday after the company announced it was awarded a $1.3 million subcontract under the US Air Force Program to enhance satellite imagery analysis.
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) rose 15% to close at $2.76.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) shares gained 14.3% to close at $12.10. Pivotal Investment Corp. II and XL Fleet reported a merger deal with an enterprise value $1 billion.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) climbed 13.6% to close at $29.58. AlloVir, yesterday, announced the FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for ALVR109 for treatment of high-risk coronavirus patients.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 13.2% to close at $12.11 after climbing around 26% on Thursday. Eastman Kodak recently announced a law firm hired by its board found that transactions made around the time the company learned of a potential $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares surged 11.9% to close at $1.22 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) gained 10.8% to close at $4.00.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 8.8% to close at $72.41. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, yesterday, announced a settlement of the U.S. Revlimid capsules patent litigation with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) gained 8.3% to close at $10.31.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) climbed 7.8% to close at $9.24.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares rose 7.3% to close at $2.80 after climbing 21% on Thursday. Aemetis, earlier during the month, announced it received an FDA national drug code for its OTC sanitizer products.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) gained 6.9% to close at $11.86. Sutro Biopharma recently highlighted presentation of STRO-002 interim Phase 1 data in ovarian cancer at IGCS Annual Global Meeting.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares climbed 5.4% to close at $0.6957 following a Form 4 filing showing Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian purchased 10,000 shares of company stock.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) surged 4.9% to close at $3.84. Unity Biotechnology recently announced restructuring and plans to reduce workforce by 30%.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 4.9% to close at $2.59. Clearone holder Bagley bought 802,408 shares at $2.49 per share.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 4.4% to close at $7.90 after the company said its partner MicroSafe Group received approval by Health Canada for their patented and trademarked Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn Technology, to be sold into Canada through an interim measure for disinfectants and hand sanitizers.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.79.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares tumbled 20.1% to close at $9.99 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,565,200 shares at $10.00 per share.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) dropped 18.6% to close at $0.6326. IsoRay reported a loss for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) fell 17% to close at $7.58. Oasis Petroleum entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) fell 16.6% to close at $2.01 n continued downward momentum after reports surfaced saying the company is considering bankruptcy.
- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) dipped 14.7% to close at $14.33.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 14.7% to close at $1.92. Moxian reported it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing rule related to market value.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.21. Francesca's, on Tuesday, reported a drop in Q2 sales.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 12.3% to close at $3.07 after gaining 15% on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences expanded its leadership team with new heads of commercial operations and product innovation.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dipped 10.8% to close at $3.05.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) fell 9.7% to close at $20.02 after the company priced a 3.17 million share offering at $20 per share..
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares fell 9.4% to close at $0.7157 after the company announced pricing of offering of common stock at $0.62 per share.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) fell 7.8% to close at $0.4931 after the company entered interest payment grace period to continue discussions with lenders and noteholders.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 7.6% to close at $12.45. Carnival recently said it sees a preliminary Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.9 billion and filed for a $1 billion common stock offering.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) dipped 7.2% to close at $9.65 after the company priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $8.50 per share.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 7% to close at $9.85. Ebang International shares jumped over 32% on Thursday after an employee tweeted the company is "intending to secure up to $125 million in the offering and follow up with an ambitious enlargement."
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 6.9% to close at $6.97.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares fell 5.2% to close at $149.04. JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $122 price target.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dropped 4.5% to close at $25.65 after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $27.50 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas