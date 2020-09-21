Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 1.88 in August from a reading of 1.18 in July.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets