Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trevor Milton Leaves Nikola Motors

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 1:06am   Comments
Share:
Trevor Milton Leaves Nikola Motors

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has voluntarily left his role at the electric vehicle maker, the company announced early Monday. FreightWaves earlier reported the news, citing anonymous sourced. 

What Happened: Stephen Girsky, former Vice Chairman of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board.

"Nikola is truly in my blood and always will be, and the focus should be on the Company and its world-changing mission, not me," Milton said.

"So I made the difficult decision to approach the Board and volunteer to step aside as Executive Chairman. Founding Nikola and growing it into a company that will change transportation for the better and help protect our world's climate has been an incredible honor."

Why It Matters: Milton has been under fire lately after Hindenburg Research published a report, claiming multiple examples of fraud at the company.

Milton has been fighting back rumors that Nikola does not currently have a functioning hydrogen fuel cell semi-truck.

In the past few days, the EV maker's founder has been silent on Twitter after offering the company's response to the fraud claims, with reports suggesting that both the United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing the allegations made by the short seller.

Milton will remain as one of the company’s largest shareholders, but will not manage the company from now on.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect a statement from Nikola.

Photo courtesy of Nikola Motors

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKLA)

'Too Early For Victory Laps': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Notable Insider Buys of the Past Week: Nikola, Transdigm And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Kroger And More
EV Commercial Vehicle XL Fleet The Latest To Market Via SPAC
Expectations Rise for Tesla's Battery Day
Reading The Big Moves Driving The EV Market And What They Spell For Mobility Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freightwaves Hindenburg ResearchNews Short Sellers Rumors Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com