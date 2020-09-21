Market Overview

Trevor Milton Leaves Nikola Motors: FreightWaves

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2020 1:06am   Comments
In a bit of surprising news, FreightWaves is reporting Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Executive Chairman Trevor Milton has left his role at the electric vehicle maker

Milton has been under fire lately after Hindenburg Research published a report, claiming multiple examples of fraud at the company.

Milton has been fighting back rumors that Nikola does not currently have a functioning hydrogen fuel cell semi-truck.

In the past few days, the EV maker's founder has been silent on Twitter after offering the company's response to the fraud claims, with reports suggesting that both the United States Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing the allegations made by the short seller.

Milton will remain as one of the company’s largest shareholders, but will not manage the company from now on. FreightWave's sources say the decision was Milton’s, in an effort to protect the company. Photo courtesy of Nikola Motors

